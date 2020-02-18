Live-Action Spider-Verse Fan Trailer Brings All Three Spider-Men Together

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned out to be a massive success for Sony, with the web-slinger’s first major animated flick becoming one of the best-reviewed movies of 2018 and earning over $375 million at the box office, before going on to break Disney and Pixar’s stranglehold on the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

As well as putting fan favorite Miles Morales front-and-center, something that looks like it could eventually happen over in the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe if recent rumors are to be believed, it also gave fans a taste of what could happen when multiple characters from different Spider-Man realities came together.

With Sony now intent on using the likes of Venom and Morbius to build a Marvel universe of their own, one which will more than likely involve Tom Holland’s Peter Parker at some point, the studio have reportedly been looking into developing a live-action Spider-Verse adaptation. While that likely won’t happen for a while yet, a new fan trailer by Billy Crammer has given us a glimpse at how the epic team-up could play out.

Styled after the original trailer for Into the Spider-Verse, Crammer does a great job of transporting the movie into live-action, using both footage and actors from various other official and unofficial Spider-Man movies, as well as The Avengers and Daredevil, with Independence Day: Resurgence and Shaft star Jesse Usher as Miles.

The trailer does a nice job of mimicking the beats of the Spider-Verse promo, too, and will surely be giving Sony something to think about should it ever end up hitting the desk of someone in the boardroom. The studio are already on their third attempt at maintaining a Spider-Man franchise, and adapting one of the best animated adventures in recent years would definitely be one way of making their Marvel universe too big to fail.