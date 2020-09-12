The Babysitter: Killer Queen Director Wants To Complete A Trilogy

Netflix might be on the hunt for a marquee franchise to emulate the multi-generational and cross cultural appeal of iconic brands like Star Wars and Harry Potter, but the leaders in the streaming wars have also quietly been amassing a number of titles that have the potential to spawn countless sequels.

The combination of star Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay was enough to guarantee huge numbers for 6 Underground, while Peter Berg recently confirmed that a Spenser Confidential follow-up was definitely happening. Superhero stories The Old Guard and Project Power, meanwhile, were deliberately left open-ended and the concepts are ripe for further exploration, while Extraction became Netflix’s biggest original movie ever and set Tyler Rake up to be the company’s premiere action hero.

More recently, based on the early success of The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which is generating a massively enthusiastic response from fans, the horror comedy series looks to be Netflix’s latest smash hit. The sequel might not be gaining the same kind of critical enthusiasm that greeted the first installment, but it’s already set to dominate the most-watched list over the weekend.

In a recent interview, director McG admitted that he’d always envisioned making a trilogy, and he even outlined the potential story direction for the third and final outing for the hugely popular series.

“There have always been three beats to this story. There’s the first beat, which is an adolescent Cole, who is having these strange feelings about the babysitter. But naturally it’s not appropriate for him to realize those feelings with a grown woman. In the second film he’s in an age where he can experience love, and we could explore that.”

This would certainly be an interesting route to take. After all, star Judah Lewis is almost 20, so he can’t be dealing with babysitters forever, and it marks a logical progression for the trilogy-closing chapter of The Babysitter franchise to follow him as a high school senior dealing with the trials and tribulations that come with the territory, as well as having to once again fend off a satanic cult trying to kill him.