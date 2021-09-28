Bam Margera Taken To Rehab By Police As Jackass Star’s Troubles Continue

Some people clearly and very obviously need help to conquer their personal demons but have no inclination to seek it, and Jackass star Bam Margera is, unfortunately, one of them. Ever since he was fired from the cast of the fourth movie for breaking the terms of his contract, the skateboarder and daredevil has constantly been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He blasted his former friends and colleagues on social media, and things got so heated that longtime franchise director Jeff Tremaine filed a restraining order against him. Then, Margera sued MTV, Paramount and Johnny Knoxville over being let go, even though his deal states that he had to remain clean and sober for the duration of the shoot.

Not only that, but Steve-O revealed that it was he, Tremaine and Knoxville that lobbied to get Bam involved with Jackass Forever in the first place after the studio didn’t want him on board, before he launched another legal claim citing psychological torture, and then found himself caught up in a custody battle.

The latest report from TMZ now offers that Margera was transported to a rehab facility by Florida police officers after they responded to an emotional distress call, although no charges were filed. Let’s hope that things take a turn for the better from here on out for one of the Jackass crew’s founding members.