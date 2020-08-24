30 New Images From The Suicide Squad Tease James Gunn’s Wacky Sequel

If you’re looking for someone to make a comic book movie about a group of eclectic and eccentric misfits with a roster comprised of lesser-known characters, then it would appear that James Gunn is your man. Having signed on to direct The Suicide Squad after he was briefly removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Warner Bros. will be hoping his talents lend themselves just as well to their superhero franchise as they have to Marvel’s.

Based on the promo that was revealed as part of the DC FanDome virtual event, it looks like Gunn has managed to apply his successful formula to the DCEU, and the soft reboot already appears to be a million miles away from David Ayer’s relentlessly dour original that fell victim to heavy interference after the studio decided to change the tone of the entire movie after shooting had wrapped.

If we ever get to see the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, then we’ll have a much better idea of how heavily the End of Watch filmmaker’s original vision was altered in post-production, but from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Gunn’s altogether lighter and breezier approach to the material will be a more than suitable substitute. And now, following the debut of the first official footage, nearly 30 new images from The Suicide Squad have made their way online, which you can see below.

The DCEU seems to be going all-in to right the ship after the franchise’s early years were characterized by consistently poor reviews, and with the buzz only increasing after FanDome thanks to some major reveals surrounding The Batman, Black Adam and The Suicide Squad, the recent creative resurgence looks set to continue for at least a while yet.