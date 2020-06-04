Bane Reportedly Being Saved For One Of The Batman Sequels

We don’t know much about The Batman in terms of its storyline yet, but one thing we do know is that it will be stacked with some of the Dark Knight’s most iconic enemies. Namely, Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Therefore, we can likely expect a bunch more of Gotham’s worst citizens in the next two installments in the planned trilogy starring Robert Pattinson. And it looks like Bane could be one of them.

Heroic Hollywood has revealed some news fed to them from an insider source at DC. Intriguingly, HH explains in their latest video (seen via the link below) that a Bane solo film was something discussed following the success of Todd Phillips’ Joker (which We Got This Covered told you months ago). However, it seems that project has now been vetoed by Warner Bros. execs and the reason why is because Bane is being saved up for potential use in one of the future Matt Reeves Batman flicks.

The Batman Fan Art Envisions Avengers Star Dave Bautista As Bane 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For one, you can see why the idea of a Bane movie floated around after Joker, as the Man Who Broke The Bat’s Back is a character you can easily imagine getting a gritty reimagining. As HH points out, too, there’s already a full, tragic origin for him in the comics – the Vengeance of Bane storyline – that would’ve formed the basis of the film. However, that seems to be off the table completely due to Reeves’ interest in the Venom-fueled villain.

Once again, it’s hard to tell what WB’s rules are for which characters can be shared and which can’t, as it’s known that another Joker could show up in the Reevesverse down the line. In any case, while a Bane film might’ve been fun, the idea of Pattinson facing off against him is an exciting one, too. Of course, we already saw a Batman/Bane showdown in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, so another Knightfall adaptation is probably off the cards, but there’s still much more that can be done with the brawny brute.