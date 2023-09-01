‘Barbie’ returning to theaters with IMAX screenings boasting new post-credits footage

It hasn’t even left theaters yet, but Barbie is making a comeback with new IMAX screenings.

The record-breaking comedy/drama stars Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie as “Stereotypical Barbie,” the exact embodiment of what one thinks of when someone says “think of a Barbie.” Robbie is joined by countless other actors as variations of Barbie and Ken, who all inhabit Barbieland. When Barbie and Ken are forced to enter the Real World to reunite Barbie with her owner to prevent an existential crisis and cellulite, Ken discovers the patriarchy and Barbieland falls into chaos.

On a budget of $128–145 million, Barbie has amassed $1.345 billion thus far and there’s no doubt that these special IMAX screenings will reel in even more of a profit. As the official IMAX X (Twitter) account specifies, the Barbie IMAX screenings will be starting on September 22 and will feature never-before-seen post-credits footage.

It’s time to expand your Barbie collection with the ✨IMAX edition✨. Starting September 22, experience #BarbieTheMovie with never-before-seen post-credit footage. Tickets on sale NOW! https://t.co/QFHEVMaThH pic.twitter.com/QWgq2ilIeU — IMAX (@IMAX) September 1, 2023

Margot Robbie’s supporting ensemble cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. As it stands right now, Barbie has reached several milestones. Not only has it become the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, but also the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman, the highest-grossing film by Warner Bros., and the 17th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Tickets are on sale right now, so be sure to plug your address into the search bar to find out where Barbie in IMAX is showing near you.