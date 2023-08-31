Warner Bros., is responsible for some of the most beloved offerings in cinema history. Home to beloved cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and distributors of numerous eternal classics like True Romance and Ocean’s Eleven, Warner Bros. has cemented a reputation for itself. With such a wide array of films and years of relevance, one wonders just which of these have broken through in an age of widespread commercial success, as well as in comparison to other great titles.

These are the 10 highest-grossing Warner Bros. movies of all-time that have made bank, with some that are sure to elicit some nostalgia, and maybe even a rewatch. Interestingly enough, only one of the titles on the list isn’t part of a large film franchise. Nonetheless, it’s become a titan in its own right, and an instant classic.

10. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1

This 2010 movie is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and the seventh installment in the Harry Potter film franchise. It had the highest opening of 2010, and has grossed more than $950 million worldwide. It later became the third highest-grossing film of 2010 and the third highest-grossing Harry Potter overall. It was also been praised by critics for its cinematography, performances and visual effects.

9. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Sequel to The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and the second installment in The Hobbit trilogy, this 2013 high fantasy film earned over $959 million, making it the ninth highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie. It was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2013 and garnered multiple achievements, nominations and awards. The Desolation of Smaug received primarily positive reviews, and has been described as a confident, invigorating addition to the series.

8. The Dark Knight

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this 2008 movie is the second installment in The Dark Knight Trilogy and the sequel to the 2005 movie Batman Begins. It earned a little over $1 billion worldwide, and was the highest-grossing film of 2008, and top-earning comic book adaptation ever at the time. Critics have described the groundbreaker and trailblazer as one of the greatest superhero films ever made, and the blueprint for modern superhero movies.

7. Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone

This is the first installment in the Harry Potter franchise, and it marked the beginning of a dedicated fanbase and successful saga . Earning $974 million during its opening run, it was a commercial success. A 2020 re-release took its worldwide gross to $1.017 billion. Multiple awards are attached to its name, including the Academy Awards for Best Original Score, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. It was the highest-grossing release of 2001, as well as the second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

6. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Nominated for different accolades, including Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 85th Academy Awards, this 2012 high fantasy adventure movie earned over $1 billion worldwide. It was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2012 and earned $222.6 million in its worldwide opening weekend. Outside of North America, it topped all the box office charts on two consecutive weekends, while noteworthy elements include its special effects and musical score.

5. Joker

Loosely adapted from the 1988 graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke, this 2019 movie is the fifth highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie. Its other accolades include the sixth highest-grossing feature of 2019 and the winner of the Golden Lion (the highest prize given to a movie at the Venice Film Festival). It earned $1.74 billion worldwide and has been lauded by critics for its editing, visual style, Joaquin Phoenix’s performance and musical score amidst differing reviews.

4. The Dark Knight Rises

Also based on a DC Comics character, Batman, The Dark Knight Rises is the final installment in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Released in 2012 and starring incredible actors like Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, this critically acclaimed movie is the fourth highest-grossing movie belonging to Warner Bros. It earned $1.81 billion worldwide, and became the third highest-grossing hit of 2012. It has been praised for its performances, storytelling and gratifying conclusion to the trilogy.

3. Aquaman

Based on the DC superhero of the same name, this movie starring Jason Momoa in the titular role is the third highest-grossing movie in the history of Warner Bros. Released in 2018, Aquaman went on to become the top-earning DCEU film, the most lucrative blockbuster based on a DC Comics character, and the fifth-biggest release of 2018. Even though it was received with mixed reviews from critics, it earned almost $1.150 billion worldwide. A live-action sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release in late 2023.

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Right before Barbie took over, this masterpiece was the top-ranked Warner Bros. movie. During its release in July 2011, it was a commercial success, breaking different opening records in various countries, and was also the highest-grossing feature of 2011, and was praised for its cinematography, performances, visual effects, musical score and action sequences. In its opening weekend, it earned $483.2 million, and has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. This universally acclaimed, thrilling piece of art is also the highest-grossing chapter in the Harry Potter franchise.

1. Barbie

Not up to a month and a half after its theatrical release, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made history as the highest-grossing movie, directed solely by a woman and the biggest earner in Warner Bros history. It dethroned Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, making over $1.3 billion against a reported $146 million budget. This tremendous feat comes as no surprise, given the remarkable marketing strategies and newfound communities the movie has forged from people all over the world.