Can’t get enough ‘Barbie?’ Greta Gerwig’s summer box office hit is heading to IMAX with new post-credits footage

As Barbie makes its way to become the highest-grossing film of 2023, Warner Bros. has one more trick up its sleeve to ensure that this Mattel doll dethrones The Super Mario Bros. Movie from the top spot. The studio has announced that Barbie will be making its way to IMAX, and those who purchase tickets will be treated to footage unavailable in the original release.

Deadline reported that the IMAX screening of this Greta Gerwig blockbuster will only last a week and will be limited to a few theaters in North America and select locations worldwide. This version will also feature a post-credit scene exclusively available during this limited theatrical run.

Warner Bros. released a statement about this screening, saying that an IMAX release was missing from Barbie‘s “winning strategy” and acknowledging its success thus far. The studio hoped that moviegoers, whether it’s their first or fifth time, would come to this special IMAX session as this blockbuster continues to dominate the summer box office.

“If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor. That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story. Greta, Margot, Ryan and everyone involved in Barbie have not just captured, but held the attention of moviegoers everywhere, and we are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”

Gerwig also commented about Barbie‘s limited IMAX release, stating that the love this film received was overwhelming, and this version is for the fans who supported Barbie since it came out. She expressed excitement for this special screening and hoped that moviegoers would enjoy the footage that Warner Bros. included.

​”The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

As of writing, Barbie has earned over $1.2 billion at the global box office and is just under $1 million away from dethroning Nintendo’s mascot. It has also become Warner Bros.’ highest-earning domestic release, surpassing Christopher Nolan‘s record with The Dark Knight. Mattel and Warner Bros. plan to replicate this success with Hot Wheels and have begun their search for a director to take on the challenge.

Neither Warner Bros. nor Gerwig provided hints about the content of this post-credit scene. So, if you wish to see this newly added footage, the one-week Barbie IMAX screenings will begin on Sept. 22.