Warner Bros. is very eager to find a director for its ‘Hot Wheels’ film after ‘Barbie’ success

Replicating Barbie‘s success will be a challenge for Warner Bros. as it searches for a director for Hot Wheels. This film adaptation of the popular toy car line is still in its development stage, yet the studio is now looking for someone who’s willing to take on the task.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the search for a director has already begun, despite not having a script ready. You may recall a similar situation DC Studios dealt with months ago when it came to its next Batman movie. Insiders told the publication that one other issue this film currently faces is the premise due to Hot Wheels‘ lack of story. What makes these toy cars appealing? What makes them stand out?

The New Yorker reported that J.J. Abrams was involved in the movie’s pre-production, and has spoken with Mattel about Hot Wheel‘s potential plot. His vision for this adaptation was something similar to Fast and Furious, yet also “emotional, grounded, and gritty.”

“For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn’t quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels—that title—deserved. Then we came up with something . . . emotional and grounded and gritty.”

This toy line has previously released multiple films, one of which was the AceleRacers series, which is a sequel to Hot Wheels: World Race. Granted, those movies were made for children, similar to previous Barbie titles before the 2023 hit.

One of the key reasons behind Barbie’s success is that the films explored and questioned the doll’s purpose, which was to empower young girls to be independent. The same sentiment cannot be applied to Hot Wheels, given its status as a collectible toy car line.

Barbie has blown through some significant milestones since its release. Not only has it grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but it also outperformed Oppenheimer during its domestic opening. This accomplishment made Greta Gerwig the first female solo director to achieve such financial success with a single film.

While numerous racing movies have been based on existing intellectual property, most of them have revolved around video games such as Need for Speed and, more recently, Gran Turismo. Mattel and Warner Bros. have a lot of work to do if they want to replicate their success, but they better hope that there is a director out there who’s willing to take on the challenge.

Hot Wheels is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.