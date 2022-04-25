Bad Robot To Produce 'Hot Wheels'

No casting details or release dates have been set for the project in development since 2003 as of this story being filed.

The Hot Wheels movie has been in the factory for a number of years and today stepped on the gas with the news of J.J. Abrams’ production banner coming onto the Warner Bros. and Mattel film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hot Wheels will be based on the titular toy car line put out by the toymaker since 1968, and while the plot is unknown at this time, the report did hint at something similar to the Fast and Furious series of movies.

“The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.”

Project producers are Kevin McKeon, Andrew Scannell, and Peter Dodd, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen from Bad Robot. The idea has gone through stages of development difficulty since 2003 when it was first revealed, and at one point, Fast and Furious veteran Justin Lin was even going to direct. It is not clear if he is going to do so now, but, whatever happens, Minghella believes they have a hit worthy of the brand.

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

The movie has not announced a cast or release date.