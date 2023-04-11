Based on precisely 117 seconds of footage, ‘The Marvels’ is instantly anointed as the MCU’s next disaster

At long last, the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe movie The Marvels has arrived, and the footage looked… well, it looked pretty marvelous.

An intergalactic body swap comedy set in the world’s biggest superhero franchise is a fresh spin on a formula that’s been growing increasingly stale over the years, but it was always going to be the case that the trolls would be out in force to decry a female-directed comic book blockbuster with three female leads.

We went through the exact same thing when Captain Marvel was gearing up to release four years ago, and while the opening installment definitely isn’t the finest chapter to emerge from the MCU, it’s certainly not worthy of being labeled as the worst ever by a country mile in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes user rating.

Either way, all it took was one minute and 57 seconds to convince the more delusional folks out there that the sequel to a smash hit that still ranks as one of the saga’s top-grossing standalone adventures is destined to crash and burn at the box office.

Lmao the Marvels gna flip flop — Fresh Prince of Bungoma (@paddycheloti) April 11, 2023

The Marvels is a confirmed flop#TheMarvels — Pavitr Prabhakar (@4011Ronin) April 11, 2023

The Marvels The M SHE U Biggest disaster incoming#TheMarvels https://t.co/Dt5LWRcX99 pic.twitter.com/bNXa8zin4k — TheWheel Snakes (@ThewheelSnake) April 11, 2023

Just saw The Marvels teaser. Ain't going to the cinema to watch that. Carol Denvers has been awful in the MCU and can't act. — Orapeleng (@thunderingG) April 11, 2023

While it can’t be denied that the MCU has been on a downward spiral recently, we can but hope that freshening up everything the most heated of detractors didn’t enjoy about Captain Marvel will put The Marvels in supremely good stead. It looks fun, frantic, and filled to the brim with popular characters, but we’ve got seven more months of this to go until the film actually hits theaters.