The new ‘Marvels’ trailer has already spoiled the fate of its three superheroes

After a long, long wait, the official trailer of The Marvels is finally here, and while it is amazing on cosmic levels, it has already solved one of its most pressing mysteries.

By the looks of it, seems like Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan will manage to be the force that saves the MCU, which has been drowning since Phase Four kickstarted. Trailers are often blamed for leaving little to the imagination by revealing all its cards, but the official peek at The Marvels manages to keep almost all its secrets intact, like who is Zawe Ashton’s villainous character, why she would be against the superheroes, how Carol, Kamala, and Monica are connected by their powers, what is Nick Fury doing in space, etc.

But it fails to keep the lid on one particular mystery — the fate of the three superheroes who will be forced to work together despite their differences.

Thanks to WandaVision, we know that something happened between Monica and Carol — perhaps the former’s inability to save Maria Rambeau? — that drove a wedge between the two. And that is apparent in the new trailer. As for Kamala, she is not only the newbie, but also an amateur superhero who is rather young and very, very pumped up. In fact, she reminds us of the days when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was rendered starry-eyed at every breath the Avengers took around him.

And yet, there are no doubts about whether this unlikely team, coerced into banding together (well, not the over-excited Kamala, she would gladly jump into hyperspace), will end up making their temporary collaboration permanent.

Remember when the Avengers banded together to save New York? Well, the trailer and then the first half of the film saw the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor being all testy around each other and refusing to extend the olive branch of trust to one another. But if the film’s title wasn’t already a major giveaway, the superheroes, who were poles apart, didn’t just take down the deadly alien invasion together but also sealed the deal on their shared future adventures by the time the film concluded.

The Marvels has a similar thing going on. It is already confirmed that the team of Carol, Monica, and Kamala is nothing like the tentative alliance of Thor and the Guardians. For starters, there is the title, and if there is still any room for doubt, we have Carol and Monica openly stressing that they’re “not a team.” Yep, it has all the antagonistic vibes that always lead to the best friendships.

Yes, there will be conflicts — personal and on “this can annihilate the universe” levels — but as the three will have no option but to work through their issues and learn how to best use their powers as a team, them becoming the MCU’s newest mini-superhero team is not something we need to question at this point, unlike Jonathan Majors’ future as Kang that even James Gunn refuses to protect.

The Marvels hit theaters this Nov. 10.