Batfleck Now Trending As Fans Call For Ben Affleck’s Return

For years, fans campaigned for WB to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League. And it was successful, too, as the company finally relented and announced that the director will get to realize his vision next year. But now, it seems that they’re asking for more, and want Ben Affleck to reprise his role as Batman.

The actor’s version of the Caped Crusader was different in many regards to what we’d seen before. This is specifically conspicuous when you put him next to Christopher Nolan’s version of the World’s Greatest Detective. But the differences didn’t necessarily result in fans hating this iteration. If anything, they actually loved this unique take on the Dark Knight as a ruthless vigilante who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty. The brooding and occasionally sarcastic Batfleck shined through Batman V Superman and appeared briefly in Suicide Squad. Alas, Affleck ended his streak after showing up in Justice League. There were talks of a solo movie that the actor would write and direct as well, but he ultimately abandoned the project due to differences with the company.

Now, Robert Pattinson has come on board to play the next Dark Knight in The Batman, helmed by Matt Reeves. But seeing as how Zack Snyder has returned to work on his extended cut of Justice League, some fans are demanding that Ben Affleck make a comeback as well. Here are just a few of the things that folks on Twitter had to say about the return of the #Batfleck.

Since #Batfleck is trending I’m here to remind you all this will remain one of the best batman scenes in history pic.twitter.com/or9NzjJPtO — sabrina🦇 (@nightwaynes) June 27, 2020

we cannot just sit here and watch the injustice done to MOST OF THE PEOPLE working for the movies. WE NEED TO BRING BEN AFFLECK, this is the second step after the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Campaign. SO HE CAN SHOW US HIS TRUE POTENTIAL. #Batfleck pic.twitter.com/e5OEDMYQzd — m (@theDCEUclub) June 27, 2020

We demand the return of #Batfleck

Would love to see the battle between @BenAffleck 's dark knight and @JoeManganiello 's deathstroke @hbomax pic.twitter.com/nu7a6VixSM — Mohamed Djama (@Mohamed1Eric) June 27, 2020

Ben deserves to tell the story he intended to #Batfleck @hbomax pic.twitter.com/fz0q5aly1c — Carlisle Wells (@carlisle_wells) June 27, 2020

While we’d love to see Ben Affleck reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, we’re also willing to give Robert Pattinson the benefit of the doubt and see how his movie will turn out. Even if a proper Batfleck return doesn’t happen, though, the Snyder Cut will at least give us a few extra moments with him.

Tell us, though, would you like to see more of the actor as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.