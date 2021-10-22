Batgirl Casting Call Could Reveal How Batman Fits Into The Story

Directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah confirmed that Batman would make an appearance in HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, but they wouldn’t be drawn on the identity of the actor who’ll play the Dark Knight.

It isn’t going to be Robert Pattinson, so it’s presumably a straight shootout between Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, because adding another Caped Crusader into the mix at this stage would be well beyond overkill. J.K. Simmons is confirmed to be returning as Justice League‘s Commissioner Gordon, so that might give Affleck the edge, but we’ve got no idea what the complexion of the DCEU is going to look like once The Flash hits, meaning it could just as easily be Keaton.

A new casting call has been revealed by That Hashtag Show, which might give us an inkling of how Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter ego could fit into the Batgirl narrative. The report offers that Warner Bros. are searching for a pre-teen girl of Dominican-American descent with dance or martial arts skills to play a young Barbara Gordon.

In the comic books, Barbara met Batman at a young age, where he trained her in the art of hand-to-hand combat and general badassery, which would present an easy way for his cameo to make sense within the context of Batgirl and the DCEU at large, given that he’s already got an established and longstanding connection with her father.