Batgirl Co-Director Welcomes Brendan Fraser To The DCEU

Brendan Fraser is obviously no stranger to DC Comics adaptations having starred as Robotman in Doom Patrol since the show’s inception, but the beloved actor is set to make the jump into the feature film world after signing on to play the villain in HBO Max’s Batgirl, where he’s expected to suit up as Firefly.

At long last, it looks as though the Fraser renaissance is well and truly underway, with a superhero blockbuster the perfect way to cement his resurgent credentials. The internet has always professed its undying love for The Mummy‘s Rick O’Connell, but he’s now amassing a string of acclaimed performances and high-profile projects to re-establish himself after a decade spent largely in the wilderness.

It would be an understatement to say that the online community was hyped at his Batgirl casting, and as you can see below, that enthusiasm was shared by co-director Billal Fallah on his Instagram Stories.

Following on from his widely-praised turns in TV’s Trust and Condor, as well as Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max movie No Sudden Move, Fraser now has Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Max Barbakow’s Brothers and Batgirl on the docket, so the comeback is on, and not before time if you were to ask anyone with a presence on Twitter.