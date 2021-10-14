Brendan Fraser Says His New Movie Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

Brendan Fraser regularly trends on social media for no other reason than people absolutely adore the actor, and he’s definitely up there with Keanu Reeves when it comes to the most popular and wholesome stars among the online community.

The Mummy legend even got emotional when a fan told him how much support and love he has from his army of loyal supporters, and he’s repaying their faith by mounting a long overdue renaissance that’s seen him lend his name to a number of exciting projects.

Since drawing strong reviews for his performances in Trust, Condor and Doom Patrol, Fraser delivered a scene-stealing supporting turn in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max thriller No Sudden Move, while he’s also part of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

One movie definitely worth keeping an eye on is Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, where Fraser plays a 600-pound man seeking to reconnect with his estranged daughter. In an interview with UNILAD, the 52 year-old teased that we’re not ready for it.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you.”

Aronofsky’s work tends to be divisive, but he can always be relied on to draw out brilliant performances from his actors. With the Brendan Fraser comeback in full swing, The Whale has all of the potential to yield the best work of his career, and embed him even deeper into the hearts of his fans.