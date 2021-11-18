‘Batgirl’ director teases that shooting on the DCEU movie starts soon

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from HBO Max’s Batgirl, besides star Leslie Grace continuing to impress her social media followers by revealing fresh glimpses into her intense workout routine to play the fan favorite superhero.

What we do know is that Bad Boys for Life directors Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi are helming the project from a script by Birds of Prey, The Flash and all-round DCEU veteran Christina Hodson, with the supporting cast including Justice League returnee J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, the beloved Brendan Fraser on villainous duties, and rising star Jacob Scipion in an unnamed role.

Ever since development ramped up significantly earlier this year, we’ve been operating under the impression that cameras on Batgirl would be rolling before the end of the year. Even though we’re into the back half of November and there’s no sign of that happening quite yet, El Arbi did take to his Instagram Stories and tease that he was “getting closer to shoot”.

That means there’s every chance that production on Batgirl could be in full swing by the end of next month, and the DCEU’s first feature film designed exclusively for streaming is shaping up to be a worthy addition to franchise canon.