‘Batgirl’ directors open to making one of DC’s most-wanted movies, but fans don’t want them anywhere near it

If you were to ask any DC fan which project they’d love to see come to life, there’s a very high chance Batman Beyond would be very near the top of the list.

We’ve been hearing for years (if not decades) that the wildly popular iteration of the Caped Crusader was in development for live-action, but on every occasion it’s proven to be nothing more than rumor and hearsay.

There was a glimmer of hope it could finally happen for real when Michael Keaton was announced to be returning as a veteran Bruce Wayne, but recent developments have hinted that Tim Burton’s Dark Knight may not be long for the DCU.

Despite having seen Batgirl unceremoniously canned when shooting was already complete, you’d completely understand if directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah cut ties with Warner Bros. and DC altogether. And yet, the duo admitted they’d be more than interested in being the ones to tackle Batman Beyond.

“You know, maybe in the future…when Batman is not being made by Matt Reeves…. Batman Beyond is really super cool. And I just saw that and thought that’s really badass. So who knows? Maybe in the future one day if they ask us to do that, we wouldn’t say no. But you can dream, right!”

That’s all well and good, but judging by the early responses on social media, it would appear the fandom would much rather they had absolutely nothing to do with it at all.

I actually think this is a pivot. I believe the film abortion that was Batgirl was ORIGINALLY SCRIPTED as a Batman Beyond project that got mired down in D.I.E. initiative BS. Now they are going back to Square One.



Based on nothing but supposition; I have no inside info. — Troy R Pacelli (@PacelliTroy) December 5, 2022

Fans have been calling for a Batman Beyond movie for years. And it takes these idiots this long to think "oh maybe it's a good idea to do it we want it too." https://t.co/4iOqWtCQ3v — Orange Hat Reviews (Shadowbanned and Censored) (@VolenOHR) December 5, 2022

I disagree with this. Tim Burton should make his own Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne!#MakeTheBatmanBeyondMovie with #MichaelKeaton pic.twitter.com/VlOXTv370P — Andrew Jelen (@Ajelen1) December 5, 2022

Fuck no — jokercriminalboss (@JKRCRIMINALBOSS) December 5, 2022

no. get someone else. — Skadoosh (@humble_skandosh) December 5, 2022

No… there’s way better options — Topia ⚡️ (@utopianwar) December 5, 2022

If Batman Beyond breaks free from existing only as online scuttlebutt to enter development, then we’ll be equal parts fascinated and trepidatious over who gets the call to helm the project. Based on the reactions, though, maybe it shouldn’t be the brains behind Bad Boys for Life, despite their previous DC experience.