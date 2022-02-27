‘Batgirl’ producer seemingly confirms when it’ll release

After being stuck in development hell, the Batgirl movie is on the horizon and a producer may have finally given us some idea of when it will hit streaming.

Starring In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace in the titular role, Batgirl is set to introduce the Gothamite heroine into the DCEU for the first time. What’s more, it’ll also bring us J.K. Simmons as Barbara’s father Commissioner Gordon and, even better, feature Michael Keaton once more as Batman – following his return in this fall’s The Flash.

So far, the only official word we’ve received on when the HBO Max exclusive could arrive is that it’s coming sometime this year. However, with The Flash scheduled for November, that surely leaves December as the only possible window for Batgirl. That now appears to have been confirmed by long-term Batman producer Michael Uslan. Uslan, who’s been credited on every film to include the Dark Knight since 1989’s Batman, took to Instagram this weekend to share what looks to be the shadow of Keaton’s Caped Crusader.

“And coming in November… December… or whenever…Michael Keaton Returns…” Uslan cryptically wrote in his caption. Again, we know November refers to The Flash so Uslan’s mention of December has to be a nod to Batgirl, giving us an indication of when Warner Bros. plans for it to hit streaming.

Set photos from production on Batgirl in Glasgow, Scotland have revealed fresh looks at Keaton in his batsuit. While the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor will be playing a retired Bruce Wayne in The Flash, it seems that he’ll don the cape and cowl again for flashback sequences in Batgirl. This fits with speculation that the timeline will be restructured in the wake of The Flash to make Keaton the DCEU’s resident Bat.

Directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Batgirl also stars the likes of Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, and Ivory Aquino. Maybe we can expect it to debut just in time for the holidays!