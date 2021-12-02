‘Batgirl’ set photo reveals Gotham City Police Department uniform

Ever since the major pieces started falling into place for HBO Max’s Batgirl, we’d been operating under the impression that the streaming service’s first in-house DCEU blockbuster would begin shooting before the end of 2021, even as we got closer and closer to the final month of the year.

As if right on cue, co-director Adil El Arbi confirmed less than 48 hours ago that he was on set for the first day of production, and we know that star Leslie Grace will be in fighting shape after the actress has spent the last few months constantly keeping her fans updated on her training via social media.

J.K. Simmons will return to the franchise for the first time since Justice League as Commissioner Gordon, with the beloved Brendan Fraser set to play the villain, and rising star Jacob Scipio is on board to re-team with his Bad Boys for Life directors, in addition to the ‘real’ Batman is dropping by.

Composer Natalie Holt has shared a brand new behind the scenes image of a pristine Gotham City Police Department uniform, and you can check it out below.

Batgirl Co-Director Welcomes Brendan Fraser To The DCEU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We know Batgirl will be DCEU canon because not only is Simmons back as the title hero’s father, but that’s the same GCPD logo that was spotted in set photos snapped on The Flash when Ben Affleck was filming, but we’ll be curious to see how it all slots together in terms of the bigger picture.