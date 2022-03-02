The latest set pic from location filming on Batgirl reveals yet another connection to the wider DCEU. As production continues in Glasgow, Scotland, fans have been getting more and more glimpses at the upcoming HBO Max original movie, which will introduce Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon into the franchise. But though it’ll focus on a brand-new heroine, the film won’t be shying away from its ties to the expanded DC universe.

Previous set pics have revealed nods to everyone from Lex Luthor to Black Canary, and this newest snap from the set confirms an unexpected tie-in with Wonder Woman 1984. As shared by Batgirl Film News on Twitter, a van was seen on location sporting a Stagg Enterprises logo. This could just be intended as an Easter egg for fans to spot, or else it might be a hint that Simon Stagg will be returning in Batgirl, following his DCEU debut in 2020’s WW84.

STAGG Enterprises makes a surprising appearance on the #Batgirl set! Is Simon Stagg set to appear in this film? 🦇



[📸 @20M86] pic.twitter.com/tzVDOfWN5I — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 13, 2022

Stagg, as played by Oliver Cotton, appeared in WW84 as a minor supporting character. He was initially an investor of Maxwell Lord’s Black Gold oil business, though he pulled out when he found out it was a sham. After gaining the powers of the Dreamstone, Lord took over Stagg’s company himself by influencing reality to get Stagg arrested for tax evasion. In the comics, Simon Stagg is a much more malevolent figure, being the creator and nemesis of the superhero Metamorpho.

There’s the potential for Stagg to return, then, although we haven’t heard anything about Cotton being cast in the movie. What we do know is that Brendan Fraser is on main villain duties as Garfield Lyons aka Firefly. Michael Keaton is, of course, back as his Batman, following his grand return in The Flash. J.K. Simmons, meanwhile, reprises Commissioner Jim Gordon, Barbara’s father. Jacob Scipio, Ethan Kai, and Ivory Aquino are likewise in the cast.

Batgirl is coming to HBO Max sometime this year, potentially in December.