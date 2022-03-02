‘Batgirl’ set photos reveal first look at Firefly costume

The set of HBO Max’s comic book blockbuster Batgirl has been a goldmine of set images and videos, with virtually all of the movie’s key players having been spotted as production continues in Glasgow.

We’ve seen star Leslie Grace both in and out of costume as Barbara Gordon and her alter ego, while Michael Keaton was also spotted in his full Batman ensemble while shooting scenes opposite J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, which appear to be flashbacks of some description.

However, snaps of Brendan Fraser’s villainous Firefly have been a lot more difficult to come by, and while the beloved actor doesn’t appear to be present in the latest batch of BTS shots, they have at least offered the first up close and personal look at the big bad’s wardrobe.

Exclusive new look at Firefly's Full Costume (mask included)! #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/zdJolLVn6S — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) March 1, 2022

🔥It's Mad Max on the streets of Gotham!🔥



[📹@denishakilloh] pic.twitter.com/q2enJBI8oH — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) March 1, 2022

The prospect of Fraser chowing down on the scenery to break bad in a DCEU movie is enough to get the pulse racing, and the pyrotechnic aspect of Firefly’s unique method of wreaking havoc on Gotham City should ensure some spectacular action sequences. Now that the costume has been revealed, it probably won’t be long until we see The Mummy star in the flesh.