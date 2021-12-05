Watch: Brendan Fraser gets surprise birthday party on ‘Batgirl’ set

What’s more wholesome than Brendan Fraser, one of the most popular and beloved actors on the planet? Why, it’s Brendan Fraser being thrown a surprise birthday party by the cast and crew of HBO Max’s DC Comics adaptation Batgirl, of course.

The Mummy star may be playing the villain in the superhero blockbuster from Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah, but that isn’t going to make the internet love the actor any less. After spending far too long in the wilderness, Fraser is in the midst of a well-deserved and fully earned renaissance, and breaking bad in the DCEU is the icing on the cake.

As you can see below, he was completely taken aback at the celebrations that greeted him turning 53, and you can bet that plenty of well wishes have been sent Fraser’s way from his legion of fans all over the world.

Cameras have only been rolling on Batgirl for a few days, but we’ve already gotten a decent look at the Gotham City Police Department uniforms, which appear to tie the movie to the canonical DCEU given that they’re identical to the duds we’ll see in The Flash. The cops will have their hands full with Fraser’s Firefly, though, who promises to take some stopping.