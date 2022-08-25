‘Batgirl’ star begs Warner Bros. to release the movie in emotional thread
DC fans are crushed by the news that Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the release of Batgirl, which had completed filming and was all set to drop on HBO Max, but the sadness would-be viewers are feeling is nothing compared to what the cast and crew of the movie must be going through. To have worked so hard on a project that they thought was going to be watched by millions globally only to be told it’s never going to see the light of day can only be a heartbreaking experience.
It turns out the shocking news was particularly tough for actress Ivory Aquino to take. Aquino, who would’ve appeared as Alysia Yeoh in the Leslie Grace vehicle, took to Twitter today to share an open and emotional thread about her reaction to the Batgirl cancellation. In the wake of reports that the studio is planning to literally destroy the film, Aquino made a public call for WB execs to rethink their actions.
Aquino added that a “father-daughter story” like Batgirl was a special project especially due to her own father’s recent passing.
The star praised Grace, who was to portray the eponymous heroine, for the “words of comfort and support” she shared following the announcement.
Aquino addressed the rest of her open letter directly to CEO David Zaslav, calling on him to view the “little cogs” of the system as “fellow human beings and artists who, when given the chance, can outperform the equation and multiply the bottom line exponentially.”
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have previously admitted that they tried to rescue footage from Warner servers after the sad news came out, only to find it had already been wiped. Internal screeners are allegedly happening, so fans are praying that some brave soul will leak it online so Batgirl doesn’t get consigned to the Arkham Asylum of lost movies forever.