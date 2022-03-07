‘Batgirl’ star offers details on their mysterious comic book character

So far, most of the buzz swirling around HBO Max’s Batgirl has focused on four characters in particular, but that’s to be expected given that they’ve been the focus of virtually all of the set photos and videos to have made their way online during production.

Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon, J.K. Simmons’ returning Gotham City police commissioner, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and Brendan Fraser’s Firefly make up one hell of a central quartet for a DCEU streaming exclusive, but other than Ivory Aquino’s Alysia Yeoh, it hasn’t been confirmed who the rest of the ensemble are playing.

Fast-rising star Jacob Scipio is reuniting with his Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah for Batgirl, and in an interview with PopSugar he offered some new details on his mystery role, which included confirmation that he’s playing someone ripped straight from the comic books.

“Obviously, I have to pick my words quite carefully here because my tongue is pretty tied with it. But I can say that my character is in the comics. He wants to make Gotham a better place. And he’s in a situation with Batgirl. Let’s just say that.”

Scipio is very much on the up, having additionally boarded The Expendables 4, lent support in Nicolas Cage’s meta action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and appeared in well-received mystery thriller Last Looks since he was revealed as a key cog in the Batgirl machine, so it’s very likely that he’s got a substantial presence in the story of the title hero’s ascension to the rank of becoming established as Gotham’s other nocturnal vigilante.