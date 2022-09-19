‘Batgirl’ star shares forbidden BTS clip of back-flipping action sequence

Every self-respecting fan of the superhero genre was crushed when Warner Bros. Discovery cast Batgirl onto the cinematic scrapheap, binning Leslie Grace’s long-awaited introduction as the DCEU’s newest superhero in an effort to cut costs.

It was a cold, calculated, and cynical move by the company, especially when it was revealed that WBD won’t be able to recoup any of the losses on the project should any version of the film be made available for mass consumption. Morbid-sounding “funeral screenings” were being organized the last we heard, but star Ivory Aquino has been trying to single-handedly fight the good fight.

Having already posted an emotional open letter to the powers-that-be in an effort to try and convince them to reverse their decision, the actress has now returned to social media with even more Batgirl goodies. This time, Aquino shared a glimpse of an action sequence that shows Grace’s Barbara Gordon back-flipping into the fray, which you can check out below.

'Batgirl' director responds to criticism of the costume with Batman meme 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The Batgirl situation is destined to go down in the history books, which is completely understandable when abandoning a $90 million superhero blockbuster that was close to completion is virtually unheard of. Too big for streaming but not big enough for theaters was the reasoning behind CEO David Zaslav wielding the axe, but you can guarantee that the campaign will rumble on for a while to come.

After all, it’s been half a decade and the DC fandom hasn’t given up on the SnyderVerse or David Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad, so why wouldn’t they do the exact same thing for Batgirl?