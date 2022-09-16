Optimistic SnyderVerse opinion gets ruthlessly and hilariously shut down

Warner Bros. Discovery has been canning projects left, right, and center, reshuffling its creative deck, and generally weeding out any perceived weaknesses in the early stages of the David Zaslav era. The plan is to hopefully turn DC Films and its shared cinematic universe into something that can eventually (and finally) rival what Kevin Feige has perfected over at Marvel Studios, but a huge number of fans still can’t look past the SnyderVerse.

If you think about it, the DCEU and the SnyderVerse are technically the same thing. The Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League director hired Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, all of whom remain integral parts of the mythology to this day, so it’s not as if the timeline ever went away.

And yet, there’s a vociferous subset of vocal supporters who refuse to embrace the future unless Snyder is involved somehow. As a result, we’ve seen plenty of over-enthusiastic and wildly optimistic takes and opinions make their way online, and that’s without bringing up the fact something SnyderVerse-related trends on Twitter at least a couple of times a week.

However, one fan found themselves being ruthlessly and hilariously shut down after stating that the SnyderVerse was on its way back after WB shared a sweet piece of promo art featuring Affleck’s Dark Knight.

I guess this means Clooney is back too. Thank you, David Zaslav. https://t.co/Y3N33UiBky pic.twitter.com/YVtyJy4RZE — J 🦇 (@JtheBatmanFan) September 16, 2022

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































Click to zoom

Being a businessman first and foremost, Zaslav most likely doesn’t give a sh*t about whether or not the SnyderVerse deserves to be restored; he’s thinking about what can make the most money for the company he runs. If that ends up being a continuation of the Justice League saga, then so be it, but it’s still a touch too early for longtime fans to start getting carried away.