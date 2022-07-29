Right on cue, Ben Affleck’s Batman return reignites SnyderVerse speculation

Just when you thought the constant speculation revolving around the SnyderVerse had died down following San Diego Comic-Con after Jim Lee’s admission that nothing is currently in the works, which was compounded by those Henry Cavill rumors fizzling out, along comes Jason Momoa to reveal that Ben Affleck is returning for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

On the surface, the reasons as to why the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader is making yet another comeback are fairly simple. Once upon a time, The Flash was scheduled to release prior to Arthur Curry’s second solo adventure, with both Affleck and Michael Keaton playing Bruce Wayne in the former.

However, Keaton also reprises the role in Batgirl, which is now looking as though it’ll be delayed until after The Flash so that the sequence of Dark Knights runs from Affleck in Aquaman 2 into the pair of them in the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited standalone blockbuster, ending in Tim Burton’s Batman shouldering the load in the HBO Max exclusive.

Of course, the internet being what it is (and the SnyderVerse subset admirably refusing to let the candle burn out), social media was instantly awash with scuttlebutt, hearsay, and much eye-rolling in the wake of the news.

Today was a crazy day



People calling the fictional & graphic rape of Marilyn Monroe “art”



& cultists convinced a small cameo DEFINITELY means the return of the SnyderVerse



See you all tomorrow! 😂 pic.twitter.com/CYSBvfcJqJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 29, 2022

The Snyderverse now only exists as ‘Jason Momoa’s mates doing him favour from time to time.’ https://t.co/bxc6FwEpPF — David Smith (@RhunWords) July 29, 2022

This franchise is such a clusterf*ck. Either let the Snyderverse die or commit to it but WTF is this constant back and forth? 10 years after releasing Man Of Steel and these clowns still don't know what they're doing with their core characters. https://t.co/vG1FsnPp7b — DO NOT WORRY (the pod 🎙️) (@anthonysargon) July 29, 2022

-SnyderCut doesnt exist

-It won't be released

-It isnt cannon

-SnyderVerse wont be restored

-Ben Affleck wont come back

-Ben is back but only for the Flash

-Ben is back but only for Aquaman



Im not saying TheSnyderVerse will be restored but arent yall tired of taking L after L? pic.twitter.com/LKEfQwnEWY — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) July 29, 2022

Love you, guys. But the SnyderVerse baiting has to stop. 😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/M1J3BJgAmg — Phantasm (@maskofdphantasm) July 28, 2022

It’s actually weird. As someone who wants the Snyderverse to continue more than anything, this doesn’t really feel like a win. It just adds more to the confusion of it all. The clear indicator WB doesn’t even know what they want/are doing. — SteveBot *Beep beep boop* (@SteveBuryk) July 29, 2022

Haters gonna hate without reason. Assume what you want but The Snyderverse is back baby! #SylNation #Geekosity @sylabdul_inc pic.twitter.com/bZuJnudOAx — Bram (@YoItsBram) July 28, 2022

Yeah, I ain't spreading "toxic positivity", whatever the hell that means, for being excited about my heroes returning! The SnyderVerse is inevitable now and y'all that tried to make me feel bad the other day are finally seeing it! This is just the beginning! 😉 #BatfleckReturns pic.twitter.com/dBG2Scw2i6 — Brandon Sorum #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BlackAdam (@imVenial) July 29, 2022

We’ve been hearing for years that Affleck is slowly being phased out of the DCEU, and while that may yet remain true, in the worst case scenario his stay of execution has been extended that little bit longer by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Then again, maybe a more permanent comeback is indeed on the cards.