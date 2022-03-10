Warner Bros. taking both barrels (again) after delaying almost every DC movie

If you hop onto Twitter with any degree of regularity, then you’ll know fine well that plenty of comic book fans aren’t exactly thrilled with how Warner Bros. and DC Films have been handling their shared superhero universe.

As you can imagine, DCEU enthusiasts were left apoplectic yesterday when news broke that almost every single movie on the upcoming slate had been delayed significantly. The Batman was fine to release in March, but we’ve now got to wait until July for the animated League of Super-Pets, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam coming in October.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was at least moved up by six months to December 2022, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are now officially 2023 debutants. As you can see from the reactions below, the studio is once again being blasted on social media by the furious fanbase.

DC have no idea what they’re doing🤦🏻‍♂️ releasing movies at the same time at Avatar 2… that’s social suicide. #DCEU https://t.co/e1iN8lmdVk — Riicky (@riicky_55) March 10, 2022

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse is about to happen and fix #TheFlash@Discovery and Myself, have seen the future and it is bright for #ZackSnyder𓃵 And The #DCEU



Reshoots incoming and all will be well #Darkseid #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — FutureDavidZ (@FutureDavidZ) March 9, 2022

I love DC but this is so WEAK! They JUST released a promo of all the movies coming in 2022 smh 🤦. #dcmultiverse #dc #DCEU https://t.co/sMu82U4Wfg — Totem Multiverse (@TotemMultiverse) March 9, 2022

The Batman is a massive hit so WB takes decisive action aaaand…delays all of their 2022 films..?? What’s going on with this studio? Are they just trying to improve their product or are they just a mess? #DCEU — Jeff Dyer (@Jeff_Dyer) March 10, 2022

Honestly this #DCEU news about movies being delayed strikes me as fishy. Why delay the flash over a year? Seems like they are backtracking on the plan to eliminate the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse from canon and restructuring the movie to make it the main timeline. — Eric (@egarci1010) March 10, 2022

Lol zaslav ain’t having it with the knucklehead managing at WB with their “dc” “films”, good thing they’re delaying though It’s wishful thinking perhaps they might alter batflecks fate in the flash hence the delay and why snyderverse might be restored #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #DCEU — log out feline (@loganout3) March 10, 2022

I’m so frustrated by these delays! When these release dates were announced @wbpictures was presumably aware of the covid situation! So why more delays? Got to be expensive for them, damaging for cinemas and annoying for fans? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TheFlash #Aquaman2 #WB #DCEU #DC #dccomics #FLASH https://t.co/JS59q1HwOl — mattsmoviesandtv (@mattsmoviesand1) March 10, 2022

Johnson initially signaled his intentions to play Black Adam way back in 2007, while it was eight years ago that Ezra Miller was first announced to be headlining a standalone blockbuster, so at least we’ve grown accustomed to those two projects taking their sweet time to make it to the big screen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have been in post-production for months, though, but clearly the WB top brass feels David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! sequel is better equipped to take on the might of James Cameron’s Avatar 2, even if it was originally supposed to be the last one out of the gate.