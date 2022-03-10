Warner Bros. taking both barrels (again) after delaying almost every DC movie
If you hop onto Twitter with any degree of regularity, then you’ll know fine well that plenty of comic book fans aren’t exactly thrilled with how Warner Bros. and DC Films have been handling their shared superhero universe.
As you can imagine, DCEU enthusiasts were left apoplectic yesterday when news broke that almost every single movie on the upcoming slate had been delayed significantly. The Batman was fine to release in March, but we’ve now got to wait until July for the animated League of Super-Pets, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam coming in October.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was at least moved up by six months to December 2022, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are now officially 2023 debutants. As you can see from the reactions below, the studio is once again being blasted on social media by the furious fanbase.
Johnson initially signaled his intentions to play Black Adam way back in 2007, while it was eight years ago that Ezra Miller was first announced to be headlining a standalone blockbuster, so at least we’ve grown accustomed to those two projects taking their sweet time to make it to the big screen.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have been in post-production for months, though, but clearly the WB top brass feels David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! sequel is better equipped to take on the might of James Cameron’s Avatar 2, even if it was originally supposed to be the last one out of the gate.