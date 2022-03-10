DCEU fans wondering how ‘Batgirl’ will make sense after ‘The Flash’ delay

Ever since it was first announced that Batgirl was in the works for HBO Max, Barbara Gordon’s long-awaited solo debut has been penciled in for a 2022 release.

We know that production is ticking along nicely due to the sheer volume of set photos and videos to have made their way online, but a potentially major spanner may have been thrown in the works.

Yesterday saw Warner Bros. and DC Films devastate fans by delaying almost every upcoming movie with the exception of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was moved up by six months and pitted directly against James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

As a result, people have been left with questions they need answered immediately. As you can see from the reactions below, how Batgirl fits into canon now that it’s set to arrive before The Flash has stirred up heated debate on Twitter.

Me watching BATGIRL this December without the context of The Flash pic.twitter.com/l2Z1wtITBE — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 9, 2022

It’s not fair, please I need to know what’s going to happen with The flash and batgirl pic.twitter.com/HdrehfzxeI — Felipe 💀 (@wxhite_wxolf) March 9, 2022

NO. WAY! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! This poor movie 🤣 Without #TheFlash #Batgirl has to move too, right? 🧐 https://t.co/aLtA6vPVf9 — MilneMovies (ZachMilneTalksMovies) (@MilneMovies) March 10, 2022

Not again! I can’t stand this anymore! What about the new Batgirl? Don’t we get an explanation for that movie without the Flash? I got hyped this year for it. https://t.co/6RbVNI2scy — MojoJoey (@JosephChapin21) March 9, 2022

'Batgirl' director responds to criticism of the costume with Batman meme 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

if the flash is in june it means that batgirl is delayed… and that means i need to wait longer to see jurnee… pic.twitter.com/umv95NYcRp — adam • saw the batman (@dinahsmollett) March 10, 2022

so is batgirl coming out next summer now because of the flash delay pic.twitter.com/46cm8nDxpM — Justin ᱬ (@justin1202_) March 9, 2022

So now The Flash comes out after Aquaman? And where does Batgirl fit into all of this? pic.twitter.com/uoP1S8hI3g — Nathan Arel (@MediaUncharted) March 9, 2022

Wait a sec this makes no sense we’re gonna see Keaton in Batgirl before he even gets reintegrated in The Flash 😭 https://t.co/h1LfZ8VXRm — 🎥Smart Alec🎬 (@_TheSmartAlec1) March 9, 2022

Batgirl takes place in DCEU continuity, as proven by the return of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, who debuted in Justice League. Of course, Michael Keaton plays Batman in the upcoming film from Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, even though Simmons’ previous contributions to the mythology saw him starring opposite Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight.

As much as some folks won’t want to hear it, one of the most likely outcomes is Batgirl simply being pushed back. The Flash isn’t coming to theaters until June 2023, so we may have to wait even longer to see Leslie Grace suit up and defend the streets of Gotham City from Brendan Fraser’s Firefly.