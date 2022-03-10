DCEU fans wondering how ‘Batgirl’ will make sense after ‘The Flash’ delay
Ever since it was first announced that Batgirl was in the works for HBO Max, Barbara Gordon’s long-awaited solo debut has been penciled in for a 2022 release.
We know that production is ticking along nicely due to the sheer volume of set photos and videos to have made their way online, but a potentially major spanner may have been thrown in the works.
Yesterday saw Warner Bros. and DC Films devastate fans by delaying almost every upcoming movie with the exception of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was moved up by six months and pitted directly against James Cameron’s Avatar 2.
As a result, people have been left with questions they need answered immediately. As you can see from the reactions below, how Batgirl fits into canon now that it’s set to arrive before The Flash has stirred up heated debate on Twitter.
Batgirl takes place in DCEU continuity, as proven by the return of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, who debuted in Justice League. Of course, Michael Keaton plays Batman in the upcoming film from Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, even though Simmons’ previous contributions to the mythology saw him starring opposite Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight.
As much as some folks won’t want to hear it, one of the most likely outcomes is Batgirl simply being pushed back. The Flash isn’t coming to theaters until June 2023, so we may have to wait even longer to see Leslie Grace suit up and defend the streets of Gotham City from Brendan Fraser’s Firefly.