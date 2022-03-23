‘Batgirl’ to finish shooting next week

The upcoming DC film Batgirl will be wrapping up production in Glasgow, Scotland next week.

The HBO Max original film set in the DC Extended Universe will see J.K. Simmons reprise his role as Jim Gordon from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the movie will star In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace as his daughter, the titular Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. The movie also co-stars Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, reprising his role from the Tim Burton duology of films.

Having originally began production back in Nov. 2021, the film is set for release later this year. According to Glasgow Live journalist Craig Williams, the production will conclude next week, on Thursday, March 31, with the possibility for one more shoot taking place near Glasgow Cross this coming Friday.

“Bon voyage Babs 🦇,” Williams wrote on a Twitter post.

Some news for the #Batgirl fam. Confirmed that filming wraps in Glasgow next Thursday (March 31).



Potential for one remaining outside shoot to take place this coming Friday in Glasgow Cross area.



Bon voyage Babs 🦇 — craig williams (@glasgowmixtape) March 23, 2022

Even as the production wraps, a new thriller starring Stars Wars: The Force Awakens‘ John Boyega, called Borderland, is set to commence in Scotland’s largest city, according to Glasgow Live.

It’ll be interesting to see how the DCEU unfolds, now that director Zack Snyder is out of the picture. The last time we saw the world of Batman represented in the DCEU was last year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Dark Knight was set to make a triumphant return to the franchise with The Flash later this year — which will feature both Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman — but the movie was delayed to 2023.

Assuming Batgirl‘s reported release date of around Dec. 2022 will stay where it is, the film could mark the first time Batman has returned to the DCEU since the Snyder-era.

The Batman, the Robert Pattinson-starring film currently in theaters, also centers around the Caped Crusader, but it takes place in a universe entirely separate from the DCEU.

If you’re confused about how all these timelines are supposed to line up, don’t feel bad about it, as Simmons himself has expressed similar puzzlement of both DC and Marvel’s multiversal shenanigans.