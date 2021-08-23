Batgirl Will Reportedly Appear In Black Canary Movie

While Marvel Studios has yet to commit to creating feature films exclusively for streaming (despite what the rumors may say), DC Films now has several exciting projects in the works which could all technically be regarded as official canon. These are tied directly to the events fans have been watching unfold on the big screen since Man of Steel kicked off the shared universe back in the summer of 2013.

The recent reports that J.K. Simmons had entered talks to return as Commissioner Gordon in Batgirl to play the father of Leslie Grace’s title heroine would indicate that WarnerMedia isn’t quite as done with the SnyderVerse as they’d have you believe, especially when the Academy Award winner’s sole appearance in the DCEU to date came in Justice League.

Birds of Prey may have flopped, with any chances of a feature length sequel now virtually non-existent, but Jurnee Smollett will be returning as Black Canary in an HBO Max exclusive movie that’s set to act as a sidequel of sorts to last year’s Harley Quinn spinoff. The continuity is all over the place as always, but at least WB are making moves to try and elevate fan favorites to leading status.

We’re now hearing from our sources—the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would cameo in The Mandalorian‘s second season long before it was confirmed —that the HBO Max-Verse could end up cross-pollinating in its own right, with plans reportedly in place for Batgirl and Black Canary to meet in the latter’s solo outing. Both will take place in what you’d imagine is the same version of Gotham City, so it’d be smart to start tying things together on the small screen.