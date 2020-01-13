The Batman’s Batsuit And Batmobile May Soon Be Revealed

Production of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is fully underway now. Scenes are being shot on set at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and on location in London, giving us a couple of exciting sneak peeks at the film. And while we’ve seen some interesting set decoration and what appears to be Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, we haven’t laid eyes on the Batsuit or the Batmobile yet.

That may change very soon, though, as at the end of February, the production will up sticks to Glasgow, Scotland. Scottish paper the Daily Record is reporting that the streets will be made up to look like Gotham City, with their insider source reporting the following:

“Glasgow will be turned into Gotham City and, with the city’s architecture, it’s expected to look great in the new film. It will also be the first time for DC fans to see the new Batmobile so there will be lots of them prepared to stand in the rain hoping they can spot it. Anyone who sees the Batmobile around town will probably look twice.”

Based on that, it sounds as if there’s going to be a big vehicular action scene filmed on location. The fact that they’re openly talking about residents spotting the Batmobile also indicates that they’re aware that they’ll not be able to keep its design under wraps for too much longer. This may also mean that Warner Bros. will bite the bullet and release an official promotional shot showing off the Pattinson Batsuit and Batmobile. After all, it’s better to show them off in a controlled release than just have grainy unofficial photos hit the web.

Right now, the design remains extremely mysterious, with not even a vague description having landed online. We know a little more about the Batsuit though, with those who’ve seen it claiming it’s inspired by comic artist Lee Bermejo’s designs, which may indicate a look that references Batman: Noel. Fingers crossed they have something special lined up, because I’ve always loved analyzing a new Batsuit and figuring out what it says about the new interpretation.