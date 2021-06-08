Batman Forever Fans Planning #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut Campaign

As you might have noticed over the last few years, fans of misunderstood DC blockbusters are rather fond of mounting online campaigns to try and convince Warner Bros. to let the originally intended version of the movie in question finally see the light of day, and it looks as though Batman Forever is next in line.

The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max may have eventually bore fruit, but similar movements regarding the restoration of the SnyderVerse and the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad have been ignored. However, that isn’t going to stop the fandom from trying again, with the 170-minute Director’s Cut of Joel Schumacher’s 1995 effort the latest subject, as plans are already in place for Twitter users to kick off the #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut social media bombardment on June 16th at 10am ET.

One thing definitely working in their favor is that unlike many of the aforementioned projects, it’s been confirmed by Batman Forever producer Akiva Goldman that the longer and darker take on Val Kilmer’s sole outing under the cape and cowl exists in its original form, and he sounded confident that it might yet end up getting some kind of rollout to the masses.

Of course, that’s by no means a guarantee it’ll happen when WB’s handling of Justice League has been strange to say the least, with the four-hour epic dominating HBO Max’s most-watched list for almost three months, but nobody from the studio has publicly praised its success, with the top brass ignoring all the buzz in the hopes that talk of the SnyderVerse will just go away. Maybe the #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut campaign will rope in Ice Cube again, though, after the rapper-turned-actor previously voiced his completely apathetic support for the campaign.