Batman fans rank the best and worst Batsuits, with no love for nipples

Most people agree that Batman sports some pretty cool suits, except for the ones with nipples. At least, that’s the impression we’re getting from DC fans over on Reddit, who’ve been debating the best and worst Batsuits in spirited fashion.

Thanks to SpeedForce2022’s post in the DC Cinematic subreddit asking fans to pick their favorite and least favorite Batsuits, we have data on Batnipples that we didn’t think we needed. Save for a few presumably ironic responses, Redditors unanimously hate the mis-teat-ed costumes worn by Val Kilmer’s Batman in Batman Forever and George Clooney’s in Batman & Robin.

Redditor udubdavid “didn’t realize Val Kilmer’s suit also had nipples,” as they “thought that distinction went solely to Clooney.” The Batnipples are an invention of Joel Schumacher, who directed both Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, two of the worst films in the franchise.

Schumacher did eventually get around to explaining that he wanted to make the costumes “anatomical,” like “Greek statues,” which usually have nipples. He had no idea the negative impact that would cause. “I just know that I’ll always go down over the nipples on Batman starting with Batman Forever . . . Such a sophisticated world we live in where two pieces of rubber the size of erasers on old pencils, those little nubs, can be an issue. It’s going to be on my tombstone, I know it.”

The distracting nipples out of the way, we can get to the best cinematic Batman costumes. Many Redditors love Robert Pattinson’s The Batman suit.

Others are partial to Christian Bale’s suit from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Some even like Adam West’s incredibly outdated outfit from the 1960s Batman TV show and movie.

Really, any Batsuit is an acceptable favorite, as long as it doesn’t have nipples. It’s a sophisticated world indeed.