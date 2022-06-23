Home / movies

Batman fans rank the best and worst Batsuits, with no love for nipples

via Warner Bros.

Most people agree that Batman sports some pretty cool suits, except for the ones with nipples. At least, that’s the impression we’re getting from DC fans over on Reddit, who’ve been debating the best and worst Batsuits in spirited fashion.

Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite? from DC_Cinematic

Thanks to SpeedForce2022’s post in the DC Cinematic subreddit asking fans to pick their favorite and least favorite Batsuits, we have data on Batnipples that we didn’t think we needed. Save for a few presumably ironic responses, Redditors unanimously hate the mis-teat-ed costumes worn by Val Kilmer’s Batman in Batman Forever and George Clooney’s in Batman & Robin.

Comment from discussion SnooRobots281’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion TheFireCrow’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion Big_Joseph_05’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion Shredding_Airguitar’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".

Redditor udubdavid “didn’t realize Val Kilmer’s suit also had nipples,” as they “thought that distinction went solely to Clooney.” The Batnipples are an invention of Joel Schumacher, who directed both Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, two of the worst films in the franchise.

Schumacher did eventually get around to explaining that he wanted to make the costumes “anatomical,” like “Greek statues,” which usually have nipples. He had no idea the negative impact that would cause. “I just know that I’ll always go down over the nipples on Batman starting with Batman Forever . . . Such a sophisticated world we live in where two pieces of rubber the size of erasers on old pencils, those little nubs, can be an issue. It’s going to be on my tombstone, I know it.”

The distracting nipples out of the way, we can get to the best cinematic Batman costumes. Many Redditors love Robert Pattinson’s The Batman suit.

Comment from discussion Toms033’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion morbiusenjoyer’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion Organic_Tip_5486’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".

Others are partial to Christian Bale’s suit from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Comment from discussion DarkCompetitive3490’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".
Comment from discussion Big_Joseph_05’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".

Some even like Adam West’s incredibly outdated outfit from the 1960s Batman TV show and movie.

Comment from discussion Medical_Hedgehog_724’s comment from discussion "Which Batsuit is your favourite and least favourite?".

Really, any Batsuit is an acceptable favorite, as long as it doesn’t have nipples. It’s a sophisticated world indeed.