Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 Gets R-Rating For Violence And Bloody Images

Last week, we received some new info on Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, the incoming first half of the animated adaptation of the seminal DC graphic novel. As well as discovering the all-star cast list, we found out that the film will be PG-13, like most of the DC animated movies. However, now we’ve learned that Part Two will receive a higher rating in contrast and has been classified as R by the MPA for “some violence and bloody images.”

The Long Halloween, directed by Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and based on the comic by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, follows the Dark Knight’s year-long investigation into a mysterious murderer known as the Holiday Killer who strikes once a month on a special day. The case leads Batman deep into the heart of the mob and also into the paths of many of his greatest enemies. Meanwhile, his ally Harvey Dent will be pushed to the brink.

In news that got fans excited, Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles was announced as the voice of the Caped Crusader, following his acclaimed turn as Jason Todd in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood. The late Naya Rivera – who recorded her part prior to her death last year – plays Catwoman, while Josh Duhamel is Two-Face, Billy Burke is Commissioner Gordon, Titus Welliver is Carmine Falcone, Troy Baker is the Joker and The Suicide Squad‘s David Dastmalchian is Calendar Man.

WB Animation has a mixed track record when it comes to adapting Batman’s best stories to the screen, with 2019’s Hush, for example, proving controversial for changing the original ending. Let’s hope the Batman: The Long Halloween duology ends up being more of a treat than a trick.

Part One is due this summer before the R-rated Part Two – so expect even more gore and hardcore action in that one – follows in the fall.