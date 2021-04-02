Jensen Ackles Celebrates Being Cast In Batman: The Long Halloween

Fans who have long desired to see Jensen Ackles suit up as the Dark Knight finally got their wish earlier this week, sort of, when it was announced he would be voicing Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween. Now, the man himself has responded to the news.

The popular comics arc has been adapted into a pair of animated movies, the first to air in the summer and the second in the fall. The story takes place early in Batman’s career as a crimefighter, and involves the year-long hunt for a serial killer named Holiday, who beginning on Halloween stages a murder each month on a day of an annual celebration, leading to various themed events taking place on the likes of Valentine’s Day, Independence Day, St Patrick’s Day and Christmas. Additionally, Harvey Dent’s transformation into the villain Two-Face forms a significant aspect of the plot.

This was Ackles’ response to finally having the opportunity to take on the iconic role.

Been sitting on this news for while now. So excited and honored to be a part of the ‘Batman’ legacy. 😈 https://t.co/FgbK3q7OvE — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 31, 2021

Of course, this is far from the first time Ackles has dipped his toes into the world of DC in general and Gotham City specifically, having also voiced the titular antihero of Batman: Under the Red Hood, and had a major role in season 4 of Smallville as a new love interest for Lana Lang who was unceremoniously killed off to free up Ackles to star in Supernatural, which at the time was just beginning its mammoth decade and a half run.

Ackles’ gravelly voice and dry wit are a perfect match for the Caped Crusader, and we’ll be able to experience how his enthusiasm for playing the part will translate to screen when the first part of Batman: The Long Halloween is released in a few months.