The Batman Will Reportedly Make A Controversial Change To Bruce’s Parents

At this stage, you’d have to travel pretty far to find someone who doesn’t know the fate of Bruce Wayne’s parents, especially when we’ve seen Thomas and Martha gunned down in that Gotham City alley so many times over the years, and as recently as in Todd Phillips’ Joker.

In the majority of cases, their demise has been limited to flashbacks informing the audience of how Bruce reached a point in his life where he decided to use his immense wealth to suit up and batter criminals on a nightly basis, although they did play a decent-sized role in the first act of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, while Zack Snyder roped in esteemed The Walking Dead alumni Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s stylish prologue.

We’re less than a year away from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman hitting the big screen following a tortured shoot that wrapped last week after close to fourteen months, and we might be getting a second official look at the Caped Crusader’s latest reboot sooner rather than later now that the movie has finally entered post-production.

Chalk that up as speculation for now, but some new rumors have been emerging about the plot and insider Grace Randolph has hinted that the project may make some major changes to the Wayne family’s backstory, as you can see below.

It seems The Waynes, before they were killed, were EVIL. Evil rich folk… Not sure HOW evil or if tied to any criminal organizations, but that's the scoop…

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard something similar, and there’s already been plenty of speculation that the Court of Owls could be appearing in The Batman. Bruce discovering his parents were involved in the criminal activity that he’s dedicated his life to stopping would certainly put a fresh spin on the title hero’s motivations, as well as setting up an intriguing central mystery as we discover how deep the corruption really goes.