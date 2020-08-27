The Batman Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Batmobile

The Batman is about to head back into production in England after the cast and crew took the summer off due to the pandemic. In a bid to keep a handle on the outbreak though, filming will now take place almost entirely within studio. That means we probably won’t get many set photos coming our way. However, some new snaps from a bit of pre-production activity have revealed a fresh look at the Batmobile.

As shared by The Daily Mail, these pics were taken at Cardington Airfield in Bedfordshire where two Batmobile models were seen being unloaded from a van for stunt drivers to take them for a test spin. Director Matt Reeves has already revealed our first glimpse at the Batmobile in some snazzy promo photos alongside Robert Pattinson’s hero, but these daylight pics allow us to see it a lot clearer.

The past two cinematic Batmobiles – Christian Bale’s Tumbler and Ben Affleck’s ride – have basically been tanks, but Reeves and his team have clearly decided to return the Batmobile to being a much sleeker vehicle. With the flared fins and exposed engine at the back, it’s almost like a contemporary version of the 1960s car driven around by Adam West. We know that Pattinson’s Batsuit is a work-in-progress, so it’s possible that his Batmobile will change over time as well.

Previous set photos, from when shooting was taking place in Scotland at the beginning of the year, revealed that Bruce Wayne will also have a Batcycle in the movie. We’ve since got a further look at the Bat-bike in the recent trailer, the same trailer that also unveiled our first glimpses of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler. The Batmobile itself didn’t actually get any screentime, though.

But tell us, are you a fan of The Batman‘s Batmobile? Have your say in the comments below.