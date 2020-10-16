Watch: New Batman Set Videos Show Bruce And Catwoman Teaming Up

New set videos from Matt Reeves’ The Batman show the Caped Crusader in a number of action sequences, and one of them gives us a fresh look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Warner Bros. has a lot riding on their upcoming blockbuster that’ll star Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight in his formative years as the guardian of Gotham City. Perhaps that’s why the company decided to delay the film even further than what was already announced. Though recent hearsay suggests that there may also be a bit of falling out between the director and Pattinson, not to mention other reports that claim the star is giving the crew a hard time.

Still, notwithstanding the gossip, it’s clear that the producers and everyone involved are hard at work to get this right. And they should be. After all, this is Bruce Wayne’s first solo outing after Christopher Nolan’s highly acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. So, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room for the character and the franchise as a whole if Reeves and his production team somehow fail to stick the landing.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far, though, The Batman has all the makings of an impressive origin story. If nothing else, the first trailer showed us that the director is enhancing the film with nuance and style, something that’ll definitely serve the movie’s detective setting well. But if you’re one of those people who want to see more action as opposed to talking and mystery-solving, then these new batch of videos from the Liverpool set will be right up your alley.

Batman and Catwoman on their bikes pic.twitter.com/pXXd6R69Lm — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷🎃 (@ljwr_) October 13, 2020

#TheBatman probably the aftermath of the car crash from the trailer pic.twitter.com/LG4Wb7PHSI — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷🎃 (@ljwr_) October 14, 2020

As you can see, one of the clips actually gives us a new look at Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. Details about her involvement in the story of The Batman are tightly under wraps, as you’d imagine, but from what we’ve seen so far, we’re willing to go out on a limb and suggest that the narrative will roughly follow the played-out Batman-Catwoman routine of starting out as foes and finding common ground as the plot progresses.