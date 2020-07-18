New Photos Reveal Ben Affleck Back In Batman Shape

Ben Affleck might’ve walked away from the Batman role a while back, but he looks to be back in superhero shape in our latest glimpse of him. As per The Daily Mail, the Justice League star was snapped leaving his production office in West Los Angeles, and you can see in the images below that he’s clearly been hitting the gym recently. The fact that he’s at his office suggests he’s busy working on a new project, too, likely in a behind-the-scenes capacity as producer, director or writer.

Affleck getting back his Batman bod follows the news that Zack Snyder’s cut of JL is coming to HBO Max next year, something which Affleck has celebrated along with his co-stars on social media. This should give DC fans a lot of new footage of his portrayal of Bruce Wayne, though there may not be any full-on reshoots for the film. That said, the cast could supply some ADR. In any case, here’s hoping that Snyder’s Justice League provides him with a more fitting farewell than the theatrical version.

Alternatively, maybe it’ll see a surge in renewed interest in his version of the Caped Crusader and lead to him returning to the role for a brand new production. This is a possibility that’s been reported by several different outlets. It seems Affleck’s original version of The Batman, before Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson took over it, could be made for HBO Max, with Joe Manganiello back as Deathstroke and Jared Leto as Joker. This would be extremely exciting, but we’d best wait to see how JL does on the streaming site first.

Either way, we’re not going to be strapped for Batman movie content over the next few years. The aforementioned Reeves/Pattinson film is heading back into production soon ahead of its release next year. Plus, Michael Keaton is reprising his Dark Knight 30 years later for The Flash. Meanwhile, we’ll next see Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel, due out this December.