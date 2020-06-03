HBO Max Reportedly Want Ben Affleck Batman Movie With Jared Leto’s Joker

With the shocking news that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally being released, it seems like the original plans for the DCEU, which once seemed dead, are being unexpectedly revisited. The success of the Snyder Cut movement, for instance, has led fans to begin campaigning to get David Ayer’s edition of Suicide Squad released, too. But are folks still thinking too small? What if there’s a chance that a whole movie that was never made could get off the ground? What if Ben Affleck’s Batman film could actually happen?

That’s the headline of a mind-blowing new report shared by The Cultured Nerd, who claim that their sources have informed them Warner Bros. is looking to get the former Dark Knight star back to both feature in and helm his original version of The Batman. As every DC fan knows, Affleck completed a script for the pic before he decided to vacate the role, resulting in Matt Reeves writing a new one and casting Robert Pattinson.

Affleck’s The Batman, you may recall, would’ve featured Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke as the main villain, and The Cultured Nerd says the actor would return to finally give us his portrayal of Slade Wilson for more than a minute. Likewise, the script is known to heavily include Arkham Asylum, with a role for the Joker. So, Jared Leto would be brought back as well. Meanwhile, it’s said Zack Snyder would produce.

It’s safe to say that fans would go crazy if such a project was actually officially announced, but at this stage, we’d better take this news with a pinch of salt and not get our hopes up too high. CN doesn’t specify this in their report, but you’d expect something like this to only go ahead if the Snyder Cut proves overwhelmingly popular, so we have to see how that goes down next year, for one. What’s more, it’d be a big ask to get Affleck to agree to come back after he’s already put the cape and cowl behind him.

What do you think of this talk of Ben Affleck’s Batman getting his own movie at last, though? Swoop over to the comments and leave your thoughts.