Ben Affleck Confirmed To Wear The Batsuit Again In The Flash

Ben Affleck is coming back as Batman, it’s official. This Thursday brought the news that broke the internet – that the Justice League star will be returning to the DCEU for The Flash, after we all thought he’d left the part of the Dark Knight behind him for good. Now, DC fans are left with so many questions about Affleck’s role in the Scarlet Speedster’s movie. One of them being: is he only back as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne, or will he get to don the Batsuit again, too?

Well, we actually already know the answer to that one, and it’s exactly what folks will want to hear. The original reveal of Affleck’s involvement came via Vanity Fair, but The Wrap followed it up with a further report that clarified the situation with various extra bits and pieces of info. This included that Affleck will appear in character as Batman, with the actor confirmed to be wearing the cape and cowl at some point in the film.

Of course, the next question is: which Batsuit will he wear? “Batfleck” had a few variations on his look throughout his two full movies in the role: his usual dark-grey suit, the anti-Kryptonian armor and the Tactical Suit from JL – AKA the one that looks like Nite Owl. Presumably, The Flash will bring back his usual look, but there’s a chance they’ll make him a whole new suit just to keep things fresh.

Remember, Affleck isn’t the only Batman in the flick, as Michael Keaton is also reprising his version of the Caped Crusader. It seems less likely that he’ll get back in black for the part, as his Bruce has probably retired from crime-fighting by now, but you never know. Remember, there may even be more Batmen where these two came from, though that’s yet to be confirmed.

We’ll next catch Affleck’s Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The Flash then arrives in theaters in June 2022.