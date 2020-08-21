Val Kilmer Reportedly In Talks To Return As Batman In The Flash

How many Batmen is too many? Based on the recent developments surrounding the DCEU’s ever-expanding multiverse, it appears that we’re in the process of finding out, with three different actors already playing the Dark Knight at Warner Bros. and rumors that there could soon be several more to follow.

Robert Pattinson’s rookie Caped Crusader will exist outside of the main timeline as Matt Reeves establishes The Batman as an all-new take on the character, but The Flash will be doubling down at the very least. Following on from the news that Michael Keaton would be returning to play Bruce Wayne for the first time in almost three decades, it was confirmed yesterday that Ben Affleck would also be suiting up as part of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut.

When you factor in the constant rumors that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Thomas Wayne could also be involved as the Flashpoint version of Batman, not to mention Keaton’s extensive part in the DCEU’s future making a live-action Batman Beyond with Terry McGinnis one step closer to reality, we could realistically be seeing five different actors playing the same superhero in the space of a couple of years.

New DCEU Fan Art Stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Flashpoint Batman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us last month that Affleck would be back, long before it was announced – that the studio also want Val Kilmer along for the ride and they’re now in talks with him about making a return. According to our intel, WB want to make The Flash feel like an event movie of epic proportions and they believe that roping in as many former Batmen as possible will generate the most interest from both fans and casual audiences. That doesn’t mean Kilmer will 100% sign on, but the two parties are indeed discussing it.

Of course, recruiting Christian Bale and George Clooney feels like it might be out of Warner Bros.’ reach, but if Kilmer gets added to the mix, then The Flash will only continue to cement itself as possibly the single most exciting comic book blockbuster on the horizon.