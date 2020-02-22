In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, Ben Affleck credited fellow stars of superhero cinema Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper for helping him to overcome his struggles with alcoholism.

Before he helped kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man, Downey famously went through a period of substance abuse that threatened to end his Hollywood career. Meanwhile, future Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper had his own struggles with addiction, and has reportedly abstained from alcohol since 2004.

More recently, Affleck has engaged in a very public battle with alcoholism, which he recently recalled was a factor in his eventual departure from Warner Bros.’ The Batman. But according to the star himself, Cooper and Downey have both been supportive in helping him get back on his feet.

“You know, guys I found like Bradley and Robert have been really helpful to me and really supportive, and they’re wonderful men.”

Though Affleck’s personal struggles have slowed down his work in recent years, the star currently has quite a few projects scheduled to come out in 2020. Just this weekend, for example, saw the release of The Last Thing He Wanted, a new Netflix drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dee Rees.

Next up is Gavin O’Connor’s Finding the Way Back, which hits theaters on March 6th and stars Ben Affleck as a former student basketball player who now struggles with alcoholism. After that, we have Adrian Lyne’s Deep Water, which is scheduled for release on November 13th, followed by Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel on December 25th.

In the meantime, filming is currently underway for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and you can judge for yourself how Robert Pattinson compares to his predecessor when the flick hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.