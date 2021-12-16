Ben Affleck says he never even saw Michael Keaton on ‘The Flash’

Even though we haven’t seen anything from the movie in an official capacity other than the all-too-brief sizzle reel that debuted at DC FanDome, fans are understandably hyped for The Flash coming to theaters in November of next year.

Having spent seven years stuck in development hell, Ezra Miller’s long-awaited solo adventure is the latest big-budget comic book blockbuster to head down a multiversal route, following in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One of the key selling points behind the project is seeing Michael Keaton suiting up as Batman for the first time in 30 years, with Ben Affleck also returning to the DCEU for what many expect will be his final outing as the Dark Knight. However, the actor surprisingly revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he didn’t even see his opposite number on set.

“It’s possible. [George Clooney] may be very guarded. As far as I know, he doesn’t want to return to that level height of cowl ears. But I don’t believe he’s in the Flash movie. But then again, I didn’t even see Michael Keaton, so maybe [Clooney] is there?”

There were rumors that Keaton and Affleck had shot scenes together, and even had a fight sequence, so that may turn out to be wide of the mark if they never crossed paths. They could be composited together with stunt doubles doing the heavy lifting, and you can guarantee fans would be furious if the two Batmen didn’t come face-to-face at all in The Flash, if even for a brief moment or two.