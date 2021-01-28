Ben Affleck’s Batman Clashes With Jared Leto’s Joker In Awesome DCEU Fan Art

Ben Affleck recently admitted that he has no desire to star in blockbusters like Armageddon anymore, which is big talk coming from someone who recently signed a new contract to return as Batman in The Flash. However, with the surprising news that Michael Keaton will be established as the DCEU’s main Dark Knight moving forward, Affleck’s return in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut could mark his record breaking fourth and potentially final appearance under the cape and cowl.

As for Jared Leto, Suicide Squad‘s divisive Joker was a late addition to the cast of Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, which has inevitably led to a wave of speculation that he’s set to return to the franchise in a big way. Despite being rumored for at least half a dozen projects already, though, as of yet, the Academy Award winner hasn’t officially committed his future to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Of course, history has shown that wherever Batman goes, the Joker doesn’t tend to be too far behind, but so far Affleck and Leto’s interactions have been limited to a brief couple of minutes in Suicide Squad. That’s widely expected to change when the Snyder Cut arrives in March, and some new fan art from Datrini imagines the archenemies slugging it out in spectacular fashion, which you can check out below.

The future of the DCEU has become almost impossible to predict over the last year or so, and while it once seemed hard to imagine Affleck’s Batman and Leto’s Joker co-starring in the same project together, it looks more likely than it ever has now given the swathe of groundbreaking bombshells regarding Warner Bros.’ shared universe.