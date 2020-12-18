Batman And Joker Will Reportedly Team Up In Justice League Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder is currently riding a wave of goodwill as he puts the finishing touches to his brand new cut of Justice League, which has been confirmed to arrive on HBO Max in March. And after the disastrous theatrical release bombed at the box office, was panned by critics, alienated the fanbase and has been disregarded by the rest of the DCEU’s filmmakers, it shouldn’t be too difficult to deliver a vastly superior edit.

Fans spent two and a half years campaigning to make the Snyder Cut a reality, and as the single most heavily hyped comic book blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame, nobody is even entertaining the idea that it might turn out to be a crushing disappointment. Hopefully that won’t be the case, but let’s not forget that Snyder’s time at the helm of Warner Bros.’ shared universe wasn’t subjected to unanimous praise at first.

There are a lot of people who think he fundamentally misunderstands the characters of Batman and Superman, leading to plenty of online debate, as well as the 300 director having to publicly claim that Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight didn’t callously murder dozens of faceless goons despite much evidence to the contrary.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latest addition to the rumor mill could stir up the conversation once again, too, because insider Daniel Richtman is now saying that Affleck’s Caped Crusader will be forced to make an uneasy truce with Jared Leto’s returning Joker in the extended Knightmare sequence. Of course, the two pop culture icons have always been inextricably linked, but they’ve rarely teamed up in the pages of DC Comics, and never even come close to it on the big screen.

Richtman goes on to say that they’ll “join forces to fight a bigger threat, Darkseid,” and given that we’ve yet to see Affleck and Leto have a meaningful interaction within the confines of the DCEU, it’ll be interesting to find out how Snyder handles a potential alliance should it indeed end up happening in Justice League.