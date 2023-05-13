Ben Affleck’s new movie finally wins a rave review… from one of his kids

It’s not all bad news for Ben Affleck: Hypnotic has received acclaim from one prominent critic, and the actor is ecstatic. For the rest of us, it’s as if we’ve returned to the Bennifer era when Affleck and his now wife Jennifer Lopez unleashed the disastrous film Gigli.

Though Gigli tanked at the box office nearly two decades ago, the couple appears to be suffering through the same terrible movie reviews again. The critics have been harsh on the high-profile married couple‘s two blockbuster flicks, Hypnotic (with Affleck) and The Mother (with Lopez), released on May 12.

But in Entertainment Tonight‘s exclusive glimpse behind the scenes, the actor revealed that one of his harshest critics – his daughter – gave his latest a thumbs up.

“My kids constantly make fun of me, and they won’t watch any of my movies, but I showed them some clips from this and my daughter was like, ‘That actually looks kind of interesting!'”. “So I thought that was the best review that I could get, and I hope audiences come away from it having really enjoyed the movie.”

The younger generation of Afflecks might be enjoying watching their dad play a detective investigating his missing daughter that gets caught up in a mind-bending conspiracy, but they’re definitely in the minority.

Robert Rodriguez directed and co-wrote the script for Hypnotic with Max Borenstein; the picture also features Alice Braga, J. D. Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley, and William Fichtner.