Ben Affleck’s Return In The Flash Won’t Lead To A New Solo Batman Project

The news that Ben Affleck is returning to the DCEU as Batman in The Flash has blown fans’ minds. When Robert Pattinson took on the role for the upcoming The Batman, we thought we’d seen the last of Batfleck. However, we first got some hope that he’d come back when the Justice League Snyder Cut was announced. Now that he’s officially suiting up again, many are keeping their fingers crossed that he’ll stick around for future projects.

According to one report, though, this isn’t something that’s on the cards. The Wrap has shared more details on Affleck’s Flash role following the initial announcement, including that the actor requested some script changes prior to signing on. What’s more, the outlet also stresses that “there will be no other films with Affleck’s Batman or an HBO MAX show as has been rumored online” and that his “substantial” role in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie will be it.

New Batman Fan Art Imagines Ben Affleck's Return To The DCEU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For the first time ever, we’re about to have several different versions of Batman appearing in live-action movies at the same time – Affleck, Pattinson and Michael Keaton, who’s also returning in The Flash. If you’re confused about what this means for The Batman, specifically, The Wrap writes that Pattinson’s iteration of the Dark Knight “is still viewed as the future of the franchise.” So, outside of a multiverse-spanning movie like the Ezra Miller vehicle, Pattinson remains the number one bat.

Of course, we know that Keaton is going to stick around after The Flash for possibly up to 10 movies, playing an overseeing role compared to the MCU’s Nick Fury. So, Warner Bros. clearly wouldn’t be opposed to having Affleck back again if he was up for it. And he was apparently “very open” to reprising his role for this one appearance. There might not be another Batfleck project in the works at the moment, then, but it doesn’t seem impossible that this could change in the future.